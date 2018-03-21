



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Fierce confrontations occurred between Islamic State members and Federal Police troops, south of Kirkuk province, an informed security source from the province said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, the source said IS members attacked, early today, Federal Police forces in al-Zarka village, at the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu, adding that the confrontations left casualties on both sides.

Moreover, the source said that around 10 police personnel disappeared during the clashes, indicating that they could have been captivated by the militant group.

On Tuesday evening, the pro-government al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) repulsed two attacks launched by IS against Tuz Khurmatu.

Four personnel, were liberated in the wake of the second attack, which targeted Bastmali village, south of Tuz Khurmatu. Another attack was previously launched in attack against Tal Sharaf region.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.