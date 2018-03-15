2 suicide attackers killed, 4 people wounded in foiled attack, bomb blast in Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Baghdad Operations Command announced in a statement that security troops managed to kill two suicide attackers in al-Tarmiyah region, north of the capital.

The attackers, according to the statement, “was planning for a terrorist attack to target civilians.”

Moreover, two suicide attacks were thwarted in north of Baghdad, while four people were wounded as a bomb explosion took place in west of the capital.

“A bomb went off near a market in al-Radwaniya region, west of Baghdad, leaving four people wounded,” a security source told IkhNews website on Thursday.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.