21 people, including children, killed, injured in attack, south of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Twenty one people, including children, were killed and injured in an attack that targeted two families, south of Kirkuk, a source from Tuz Khurmatu hospital said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, the source said, “the death toll of the attack have reached six victims, while fifteen others were wounded.”

Earlier today, a security source said several people were killed and injured in attack by unidentified gunmen in south of Kirkuk.

“Gunmen coming from behind Tuz Khurmatu mountains attacked a vehicle carrying two families who were on way back from a trip in the north,” the source said.

The attackers, according to the source, “opened fire against the vehicle leaving a child and a man killed, while others were wounded.

The news came after news reports quoted sources as saying that two families in addition to driver of a vehicle that transfers crude oil were killed in a fake checkpoint set up in south of Kirkuk.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.