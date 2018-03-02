25 Islamic State members killed, arrested in wake of attack, west of Mosul





Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi troops, along with fighter jets, have killed and arrested more than twenty Islamic State members and leaders in west of Mosul, a security source was quoted saying on Friday.

“Security troops arrested, today, 17 IS members in al-Rayhaniya village and seize the weapons in their possession in Badush, west of Mosul,” the source told Baghdad Today website.

Moreover, the source added that “eight members including three leaders were killed in an airstrike against al-Atshana mountain, in the wake of their attack against a checkpoint in Badush and fleeing to mountainous areas.”

On Thursday the security media center announced repelling an IS attack against a checkpoint in Badush.

Security sources were quoted on Thursday saying that two soldiers were killed, while three others were injured as gunmen, who are believed to belong to Islamic State, attacked the checkpoint

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.