4 Islamic State militants get death sentences in Iraq over assaulting military





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi court has sentenced four Islamic State (IS) militants to death over carrying out terrorist attacks against military outposts in Iraq.

The Anbar Criminal Court found the four IS militants guilty of standing behind assaults on security and military posts in Fallujah and Ramadi districts in Anbar, the media service of the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Alghad Press.

Today’s ruling is not final and can be challenged, according to the statement.

An Iraqi court on Tuesday ordered the retrial of a French woman, who was found to have links with the Islamic State (IS) group.

Melina Bougedir, 27, was arrested last year in Mosul city along with her four children, three of whom have already been repatriated to France, as she stood trial for entering Iraq illegally.

Last week, the Central Criminal Court sentenced three Azerbaijanis and one Kergyz to death, while issuing a life sentence for two Russians and a French national over affiliation with Islamic State group.

Iraq is holding hundreds of foreign wives and children of Islamic State militants who were captured as Iraqi forces gradually seized back territories held by the extremist group since 2014. The government declared victory over IS last December.

