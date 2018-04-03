400 IS militants planning to resume terrorist activities from Anbar — source





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – About 400 Islamic State (IS) militants managed to sneak from Syria into the Iraqi province of Anbar as they currently plan to resume their terrorist activities from there, a security source was quoted as saying Monday.

“Intelligence information confirmed that there are about 400 IS extremists, including foreign fighters, in Wadi Hauran and Wadi al-Qadhf in western Anbar, who managed to infiltrate into Iraq coming from Syria earlier,” the source said.

The source warned that the IS infiltrators are now “planning to resume their terrorist activities by targeting recently-liberated areas in western Anbar.” He further accused the U.S.-led international coalition of failing to target those extremists despite confirmed reports about their presence in Anbar desert.

The source warned that the IS militants are still posing a serious threat to security forces deployed in these areas, therefore he called on Iraqi Air Forces to bombard them as soon as possible.

Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, having retaken all the territory captured by the extremists in 2014 and 2015.

The Islamic State group appeared on the international scene in 2014 when it seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, declaring the establishment of an Islamic “caliphate” from Mosul city.

Later on, the group has become notorious for its brutality, including mass killings, abductions and beheadings, prompting the U.S. to lead an international coalition to destroy it.

