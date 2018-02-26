Abadi meets Saudi delegation in Baghdad, praises relations as “on the right track”





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday that his country’s relations with Saudi Arabia are “on the right track” and called for promoting such relations in all fields.

In a press release, a copy of which was obtained by Sky Press, Abadi said his government “managed to end political sectarianism in Iraq” stressing that the Iraqi people are “now open and reject sectarianism.”

Abadi made the remarks following a meeting with a Saudi media delegation, currently on a visit to Iraq. The get-together was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz al- Shammari and chief of the Iraqi Journalists’ Syndicate Moayed al-Lami.

During the meeting, Abadi welcomed the visiting Saudi media personnel and briefed them on the real situation in Baghdad, according to the statement.

He also stressed the importance of “spreading the culture of coexistence among Arab peoples and urged more cooperation to end regional crises and attain security, stability and economic growth.”

In addition, Abadi reiterated his “resolve to achieve justice among Iraqi people following the great victory they achieved over the terrorist Daesh [Islamic State] group thanks to their unity and sacrifices.”

The delegation members, meanwhile, expressed their satisfactory for the current situation in Iraq following the defeat of the terrorist IS group.

