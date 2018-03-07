Bomb attack near Baghdad market leaves three civilians injured – source





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – A bomb explosion near a popular market in southern Baghdad left three civilians wounded on Wednesday, according to a security source.

“An explosive charge placed near a busy street market went off today at Yusufiyah town in southern Baghdad, leaving three civilians wounded,” the source told Baghdad Today news website.

“Security forces cordoned off the blast site and opened a probe into the bomb attack,” the source said, adding that the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016. Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

