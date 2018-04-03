Car bomb attack leaves one civilian wounded in Baghdad





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – One civilian was wounded Sunday in a car bomb blast in southwestern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “An explosive charge fixed into a car went off in al Radwaneya neighborhood in southwestern Baghdad, leaving the car’s driver wounded.”

“The driver was carried to hospital for treatment, while a probe was opened to identify those standing behind the terrorist attack,” the source added.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Although Iraq declared victory over Islamic State in December with the help of a US-led alliance, isolated cells believed to be linked to the Islamic State group remain active in some parts of the country.

In recent weeks, suspected Islamic State insurgents have carried out several attacks targeting security forces across the nation.

