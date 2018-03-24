Citizen killed, two others wounded in bomb blast, north of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Three people were killed and injured in a bomb blast, north of Baghdad, a security source said on Saturday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “a bomb exploded, today, near a market in al-Mushahada region in Tarmiyah district, leaving a citizen killed and two others wounded.”

“Security troops cordoned off the accident scene and conducted investigations. The wounded were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.”

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.