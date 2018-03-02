Civilian killed, two others wounded in western Baghdad bomb blast





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) A civilian was killed, while two others were wounded in a bomb blast in west of Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Friday.

“A bomb went off in the morning near a market in al-Zidan region in Abu Ghraib district,” the source told Alghad Press website.

“The blast left one civilian killed and two others wounded,” he said. “Security troops cordoned off the explosion scene, while ambulances transferred the wounded to hospital and the victim to forensic medicine department.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against Islamic State members. However, security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.c

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.