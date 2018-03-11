Commander says attackers of security troops in east of Kirkuk arrested





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security troops have arrested the perpetrators of the terrorist operation that targeted Counter-Terrorism Service troops, east of Kirkuk, a commander announced.

In a statement on Sunday, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi, commander of the CTS special operations, “separatists attacked on Friday the CTS patrol in east of Kirkuk, which was in charge of securing one of the headquarters of the Turkmen Front, which left one soldier killed and another injured.”

“Troops managed to arrest two of the perpetrators, who are being interrogated,” he said adding that they confessed to attacking troops as well as the headquarters.

Two other separatists managed to run away, according to Saadi.

Three Iraqi security personnel were killed and injured on Friday as the headquarters of the Turkmen Front, east of Kirkuk, was targeted by unidentified gunmen using RPGs.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.