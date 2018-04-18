



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Higher Judicial Council has revealed issuing over 800 verdicts from Nineveh Criminal Court including around 200 death sentences and 150 life sentences to convicts over terrorism charges.

In a statement on Wednesday, Abdul Satar Bayraqdar, spokesperson for the High Judicial Council, said “The estimates issued by the criminal courts showed that verdicts were issued against 815 convicts, with 212 death sentences and 150 life sentences.”

The higher rate of the verdicts, according to Bayraqdar “were against Islamic State militants.”

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Justice Ministry has announced carrying out death sentences against 13 convicts, most of whom are involved in terrorism.

Earlier this month, six Turkish females were sentenced to death over affiliation to Islamic State.

In March, the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced 13 Turkish women to death over the same charge. The same court sentenced number of women to life and death over belonging to Islamic State. Some of them were Azeri, Turkish and Iraqi.

In February, an Iraqi court ordered deporting a French female jihadist to her country after serving a seven-year jail term. 15 Turkish females were sentenced to life, in the same month, over their membership with Islamic State.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the militant group, previously in December, however, observers warn that the group still poses a security threat with sleeper cells.