



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Eight Islamic State members were killed in confrontations with the pro-government paramilitary troops, southwest of Kirkuk, a security source was quoted saying on Friday.

“Troops of the 27th brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) managed, in the evening, to kill eight IS members inside rest houses of the militant group in al-Hawi region, al-Zab town in Hawija,” the source told AlSumaria News.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source added that “troops were on a security mission, when they killed the militants during confrontations with them.”

On Thursday, PMFs media service said nine Islamic State militants, including a suicide attacker, have been killed in an operation in Wadi al-Rahma, north of al-Zab town.

On Wednesday, a security source was quoted saying that Federal Police forces engaged with IS elements in Altun Kupri, northwest of the province, leaving three militants dead.

Earlier this week, around 20 IS militants were killed as Iraqi forces, backed by PMFs, clashed with IS militants at al-Saadiya village in Hawija, news reported quoted sources as saying.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.