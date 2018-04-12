



Salahuddin (IraqiNews.com) Over twenty people were killed, injured in bomb blasts that took place, north of Salahuddin, an official said on Thursday.

In a statement, Ali Dawdah, mayor of Shirqat, said, “ten people were killed, while 14 others were wounded as explosives went off while digging tombs, on Wednesday night. The bombs were planted in a grave in Asdeira village in western Shirqat, north of Salahuddin.”

Earlier today, a security source told Baghdad Today website that eight people were killed and injured as Islamic State militants attacked a village, northeast of Salahuddin, a security source said on Thursday.

“Islamic State members attacked Asdeira village, leaving four people killed and four others wounded,” he said.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.