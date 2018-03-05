Eight people killed, injured in two bomb blasts, southwest of Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Eight people were killed and wounded in two bomb blasts in Baghdad, a security source was quoted saying on Monday.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website, the source said, “ a bomb went off near stores at al-Dawanem region, southwest of Baghdad, leaving a civilian killed and four others wounded.”

Moreover, three other people were wounded in an explosion, southwest of the capital.

“A bomb explosion took place today near stores at al-Radwaniyah region, southwest of Baghdad, leaving three people injured,” another source said.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.