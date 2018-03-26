



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Eighteen Islamic State members, including foreign leaders, were killed in a security operation, south of Mosul, an Iraqi military source said on Monday.

“Iraqi troops killed, today, 18 IS members, including two Russian nationals and a Turkish members, during an operation against Kan’ous village in Hammam al-Alil region, south of Mosul,” Brig. Gen. Mohamed al-Jabouri, official spokesperson for the Nineveh Operations Command, said.

Moreover, Jabouri said troops confiscated missiles at the rest houses of IS in Owainat village on borders with Syria.

On Sunday, Maj.Gen. Saad Maan, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said troops arrested five IS members in al-Tanak district, west of Mosul, while two others were arrested in ambushes set in Qayyarah and Hammam al-Alil regions, south of Mosul.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.