Explosion leaves policeman killed, 3 others injured in Iraq’s Anbar





Anbar (Iraqinews.com) – One policeman was killed and three others were wounded as a bomb attack targeted their police vehicle in western Anbar, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Basnews website on Monday, the source said, “An explosive charge targeted a police vehicle carrying policemen between Rawa and Anah districts, west of Anbar.”

“The blast left a policeman killed and three others wounded,” the source said, adding that the troops were on a mission to secure agricultural lands and villages between Rawa and Anah districts.

He pointed out the bomb is believed to be left over by IS militants.

“Security forces immediately rushed to the blast site and started combing the area in search for other bombs on site,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, a military campaign was launched in western Anbar to pursue IS militants in the province.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence in Iraq earlier this month with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

Islamic State declared a self-styled “caliphate” in a third of Iraq and neighboring Syria in 2014. A government campaign, backed by the US-led international coalition, was launched in 2016 to retake IS-held regions, managing to retake all havens, most notably the city of Mosul, the group’s previously proclaimed capital.

In December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

