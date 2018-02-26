Explosion leaves three people killed, wounded in Baghdad





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – One person was killed and two others were injured in a bomb attack in northern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying Monday.

“An explosive charge went off near a popular market at al-Tarmia district in northern Baghdad, leaving one person dead and two others injured,” the source told Baghdad Today news website.

“Ambulances carried the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the dead body was moved to the forensic medicine department,” the source added.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016. Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured. UNAMI has not been able to obtain the civilian casualty figures from the Anbar Health Department for the month of January.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

