Family killed in armed attack against security checkpoint in Diyala: Military





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) A family has been killed as security troops foiled a terrorist attacks against a security checkpoint in Diyala, the Security Media Center said on Saturday.

In a statement, the center said, “security forces foiled an attack against a security checkpoint in al-Asakera region in al-Saadiya town, Diyala province.”

“The attack left a family, composed of four people, who were passing by at the same time, killed.

Security troops, according to the statement, “carried out an operation to search for the perpetrators.”

Earlier today, Ahmed al-Zarkoushi, head of al-Saadiya town, said four people were killed and injured an armed attack targeted their vehicle, northeast of Baquba.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.