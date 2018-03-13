Five civilians killed, injured in northern Baghdad bombing





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Five civilians were killed and injured on Tuesday in a bomb attack near a popular market in northern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Alghad Press, the source said, “An explosive charge went off near a busy street market in al-Taji district in northern Baghdad.”

“The explosion left a civilian killed and four others wounded,” the source said, adding that a security force cordoned off the blast site.

The source added that the “ambulances carried the body to the forensic medicine department, and the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, Islamic State has declared it had been behind many.

Violence in the country has surged further with the emergence of Islamic State extremist militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The surge in violence between armed groups and government forces has resulted in over 3 million internally displaced persons across Iraq and left more than 11 million in need of humanitarian assistance, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

