Five civilians wounded in two bomb blasts in Baghdad





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Five civilians were wounded in two bomb blasts that took place in north and southwest of Baghdad, security sources said on Thursday.

Speaking to Alghad Press, a source said, “a bomb exploded near a market in al-Mushahada region in Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, leaving three civilians wounded.”

Security troops, according to the source, “arrived to the accident spot and transferred the wounded to hospital for treatment.”

In related news, another source said two people were wounded in another explosion in southwest of the capital.

“A bomb went off near stores at Shuhadaa al-Bayaa region in west of Baghdad, leaving two civilians wounded,” the source said. Ambulances rushed to the explosion spot and transferred the wounded to hospital.

A total of 115 Iraqi civilians, excluding policemen, were killed and another 250 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in January 2018, according to casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected governorate, with 323 civilian casualties (90 killed, 233 injured). Diyala followed, with 8 killed and 15 injured; and Nineveh, with 13 killed and 7 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.