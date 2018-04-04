



Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Five Islamic State members were killed in a security checkpoint, southwest of Kirkuk, the pro-government paramilitary troops said on Wednesday.

A statement by the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said, “Intelligence of the 16th brigade, part of the northern axis forces, set up an ambush for Islamic State militants in a village in al-Rashad town, southwest of Kirkuk.”

The operation, according to the statement, “left five Islamic State members killed. Two of them were recognized. They were senior leaders Ali Jamil Hussein and Duham Jaishi Mutallak, who is the nephew of the IS Emir there in the region.”

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.