Five paramilitary personnel killed in armed attack, southwest of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Five personnel of the pro-government troops were killed as an armed attack targeted them, southwest of Kirkuk, a security source said on Sunday.

Speaking to AlSumaria News, the source said, “Islamic State members set up an armed ambush near Dugheila village, located between al-Riyad and Hawija towns, which left five personnel of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) killed.”

“Security troops cordoned off the accident scene and transferred the victims to forensic medicine department,” the source, who preferred anonymity, added.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.