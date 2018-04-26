Five policemen killed, injured in attack by Islamic State, south of Kirkuk





Kirkuk (IraqiNews.com) Five police personnel were killed, injured in an attack launched by Islamic State members, south of Kirkuk, an informed security source said on Thursday.

In remarks to Shafaq News website, the source said IS members attacked, late on Wednesday, Federal Police personnel in Rubeida village, south of Daquq.

The attack, according to the source, left two personnel killed and three others injured.

Moreover, the Security Media Center denied news that some villages, south of Kirkuk, fell to the militant group.

“An MP from Kirkuk as well as some media outlets said some villages, located south of Kirkuk, fell to IS members,” the center said in a statement. “The news are totally untrue.”

“The truth is that some unknown members sneaked into some villages in the dark. They escaped after security troops there chased them,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, news reports quoted sources as saying that around 60 IS members attacked villages in Daquq town, south of Kirkuk.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The federal troops took over security in Kirkuk province from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in October, fulfilling instructions made by the Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi to retake areas where sovereignty is disputed with Kurdistan.