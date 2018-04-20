Four Iraqi soldiers were killed, injured in bomb blast, northeast of Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Four Iraqi soldiers were killed and injured in a bomb blast in northeast of Diyala, an informed security source from the province said on Friday.

“An Islamic State haven was destroyed by the U.S.-led Coalition jets near Muqdadiya region, northeast of Diyala,” the source told Alghad Press. “Army troops then advanced to check the haven.”

“A bomb, planted near the haven, went off as the troops advanced, leaving a soldier killed and three others, including an officer, wounded, according to the official estimates of the hospital.

A total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed, while 177 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March, according to casualty figures by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.