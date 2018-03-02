



Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members were killed as the pro-government troops repulsed an attack on the borders between Iraq and Syria.

A statement by the media service of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) thwarted, on Thursday evening, an attack by the militants in Tal Sufuk region, on the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

Four of the attackers were killed, the statement added.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah, deputy commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces unveiled an Iraqi plan to tighten security measures on the country’s borders with all neighboring countries, particularly with Syria, to foil any possible infiltration attempt by Islamic State.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. PMFs had previously gained complete control on Iraqi-Syrian borders.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.