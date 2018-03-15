Four Islamic State members killed in military operation in Diyala





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members were killed in a security operation launched in Diyala province, a security source was quoted saying on Thursday.

“A military operation was launched early today by army troops, backed by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) to purge the desert regions in Sinsil village in Muqdadiya town in Diyala,” the source told IkhNews website.

The operation, according to the source, “left four IS members killed, while others turned in themselves to PMFs.”

Last week, three Islamic State members were killed, while rest houses and a weapon store were destroyed in an operation, carried out today an operation to follow IS members in regions of al-Tabj, Mardan reaching to Hamreen, northeast of Diyala.”

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

In December, Abadi announced full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people. Thousands of others fled toward neighboring countries including Syria, Turkey and other European countries, since IS emerged to proclaim its self-styled “caliphate”.