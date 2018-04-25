



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Four Islamic State members were killed in an attack near Syrian borders, while five militant leaders were arrested as they attempted infiltrating into Mosul, Iraqi sources were quoted saying on Wednesday.

In remarks to Anadolu Agency, Lt. Gen. Sabhan Matar, of the army, said security troops managed to repel an IS attack, west of Tal Sufuk region, near borders between Iraq and Syria, which left four members killed.

In Mosul, Lt. Gen. Abbas al-Bayati, of the police, said troops of the Nineveh Operations Command, set up an ambush southeast of Mosul.

Speaking to Anadolu, Bayati said troops checked a vehicle carrying five leaders who were intending to sneak into the city through Jedeidat al-Mufti district. Their ID cards were found to be fake.

During investigations, they were revealed to be IS leaders. “They were trying to enter Mosul after they they fled it toward the city to plan for operations ahead of the parliamentary elections, slated for May 12.

Earlier today, the Spokesperson of the Security Media Center, Yahia Rasoul, said seven Islamic State militants were arrested in Mithaq and Hamasa districts in eastern Mosul.

On Tuesday, Islamic State member Garallah Khairo Habash, who was the head of al-Bayan radio station, was along with three of his companions in al-Azaba village, south of Mosul.

Thousands of Islamic State militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.