Four Islamic State militants killed in clashes with pro-govt troops in Diyala





Diyala (Iraqinews.com) – Four Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in clashes with pro-government troops on a border area between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, local sources told Basnews website Monday.

“The clashes between al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) and IS militants took place after the extremists tried to infiltrate into Diyala province via Matibijah area on the province’s border with Salahuddin,” the sources said.

The sources pointed out that IS militants were “wearing explosive belts when the clashes erupted.”

Earlier in the day, a suicide bomber clad in an explosive belt was killed as he was besieged by Iraqi troops in Diyala province.

The reports did not specify whether the suicide attacker blew himself up or was shot dead before detonating his belt.

In January 2015, Iraqi forces announced liberation of Diyala province from Islamic State militants who proclaimed an “Islamic Caliphate” in Iraq and Syria in 2014.

The province has seen months of fighting between Iraqi troops and IS militants especially in the Jalawla and Saadiyah areas in the province’s north and areas near the town of Muqdadiyah.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared in December the end of the war to expel IS jihadists from the country, three years after they seized a third of Iraq, sweeping aside security forces.

