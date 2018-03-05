Four policemen killed in confrontation with Islamic State in Mosul





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – Four security men, including a captain, were killed Monday in clashes with Islamic State (IS) militants in Mosul city, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to Basnews website, the source said, “IS cells clashed with security forces at al-Haramat neighborhood in western Mosul, leaving four policemen, including a captain, killed.”

“The assailants fled the scene after the shooting and a probe was opened into the incident,” the source pointed out.

The same source highlighted that local residents were reported to “have seen three IS members roaming around Old Mosul,” adding that a manhunt was lunched in search for the trio.

Earlier in the day, three border guards were injured after a military vehicle carrying them hit a landmine at Ar-Rutbah town in western Anbar.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in July the liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014. More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since a government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

