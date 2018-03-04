Four policemen killed, injured in bomb attack in Iraq’s Mosul





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – A policeman was killed and three others were injured after a bomb attack targeted a security patrol in northern Mosul, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Basnews website, Captain Abdel Khaleq Ali from Nineveh police said, “A bomb placed by unknown people went off at the entrance of Tel Kaif town in northern Mosul on Sunday, leaving a cop killed and three others wounded.”

Ali stressed that the body was moved to the forensic medicine department, while the injured were carried to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier in the day, unknown gunmen opened fire at an officer from the Rapid Response Force’s 2nd brigade, leaving him dead. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting and a probe was opened into the incident.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since a government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and a U.S.-led international coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Iraq declared the collapse of Islamic State’s territorial influence earlier in November with the recapture of Rawa, a city on Anbar’s western borders with Syria, which was the group’s last bastion in Iraq.

