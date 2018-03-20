



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Four policemen, including an officer, were killed in an attack launched by Islamic State members, south of Mosul, an Iraqi security source from Nineveh said on Tuesday.

Speaking to DPA, the source said, “security troops invaded al-Shura region, 20 kilometers south of Mosul, in the wake of attack launched by IS members that left a police officer and three policemen killed.

In related news, Maj.Gen. Hamad Names al-Jabouri, commander of Nineveh Police, announced arrested twenty IS members in an operation in western Mosul.

In a statement, Jabouri said “Nineveh police managed today, during an operation, to arrest 20 IS members in Souq al-Maash region, west of Mosul.”

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

A total of 91 Iraqi civilians were killed and 208 others were injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in February, according to the monthly report issued by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 195 civilian casualties (49 killed, 146 injured). Anbar Governorate ranked second place, with 14 killed and 37 injured, and Diyala had 12 killed and 11 injured.

As many as 3,298 civilians were killed and 4,781 others were wounded in 2017, excluding Anbar civilian casualty figures for November and December, which are not available, UNAMI said in a report in December.