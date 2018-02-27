Four Sunni fighters killed, injured in Baghdad shooting





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Four Sunni fighters were killed and injured Tuesday after unknown gunmen opened fire at them in northern Baghdad, a security source was quoted as saying.

Speaking to Baghdad Today news website, the source said, “Four fighters of the Sunni Sahwa (awakening) movement were in a car when unidentified gunmen opened fire at them before fleeing the scene.”

“One Sahwa fighter was killed and three others were seriously injured in the shooting,” the source added.

Meanwhile, another security source noted that two people were found dead earlier in the day in southern Baghdad.

“The two are believed to be stabbed to death,” according to the source.

Sahwa fighters have been opposing the violence approach adopted by Islamic State militants in Iraq. to in Iraq’s vast western province of Anbar.

They also stood by the US in the fight against al-Qaeda militants back in 2006 and 2007, promoting Washington to pushing the new Iraqi government to arm the tribesmen to fight IS.

Their wages were first paid by the US, but later Washington requested the Shia-dominated Iraqi government to pay them, causing concern among their ranks.

The Iraqi capital has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks against security members, paramilitary troops and civilians since the Iraqi government launched a wide-scale campaign to retake Islamic State-occupied areas in 2016.

