Fourteen Iraqi soldiers killed, injured in armed attack, west of Anbar





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) Seven Iraqi soldiers were killed, while seven others were wounded in an armed attack, carried out by unidentified gunmen, west of Anbar, news agencies quoted a security source from the province as saying on Thursday.

“Army troops carried out a wide-scale operation in the desert, southeast of Rutba, when Islamic State militants attacked them,” the source said.

The army, according to the source, who asked to remain anonymous, “killed several militants during the confrontations.”

Earlier today, six IS members were killed in airstrike launched by the Iraqi jets in west of Anbar, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

“Iraqi military jets shelled a secret tunnel of IS in al-Kaara region in Qaim town, leaving six militants killed and two vehicles destroyed,” a source from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces) said.

The shelling took place during an operation to comb border exits, he added.

On Wednesday, nine Islamic State members were killed in airstrikes by the U.S.-led Coalition in Rutba region, west of Anbar.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition, was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group.

Abadi announced in December full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members. However, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.