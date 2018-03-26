



Mosul (IraqiNews.com) Fourteen Islamic State members were arrested in operations carried out in south and west of Mosul, the Nineveh Police Command said on Monday.

In a statement, Maj. Gen. Hamad Namis al-Jabouri, the commander, said, “Nineveh police arrested, today, eleven Islamic State members in al-Haramat region, west of Mosul.”

Earlier today, Jabouri said “Police arrested three members in Hammam al-Alil region, south of Mosul.”

Earlier today, the Iraqi army, backed by pro-government troops, killed six IS militants at Hawijat al-Marir village, south of Mosul.

On Sunday, Maj.Gen. Saad Maan, spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said troops arrested five IS members in al-Tanak district, west of Mosul, while two others were arrested in ambushes set in Qayyarah and Hammam al-Alil regions, south of Mosul.

Thousands of IS militants as well as Iraqi civilians were killed since the government campaign, backed by paramilitary troops and the coalition was launched in October 2016 to fight the militant group, which declared a self-styled “caliphate” from Mosul in June 2014.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.