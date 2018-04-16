Hand grenade attack leaves 20 civilians wounded in Iraq’s Ramadi





Ramadi (Iraqinews.com) – Twenty Iraqi civilians were wounded Monday in a grenade attack by a militant on a house in Ramadi city, in central Iraq, a security source was quoted as saying.

“A militant hurled a grenade at a house owned by an Iraqi civilian in central Ramadi city, leaving 20 people wounded,” the source told Knooz Media news website.

“All the injured were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment, and security forces launched a manhunt in search of the attacker, who fled to an unknown location,” the source said.

According to the latest casualty figures recorded by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), a total of 104 Iraqi civilians and policemen were killed and another 177 injured in acts of terrorism, violence and armed conflict in Iraq in March.

In its monthly statement released earlier this month, the UN agency said the number of civilians killed, excluding police, was 84, while 164 others were injured.

Baghdad was the worst affected Governorate, with 124 civilian casualties (33 killed, 91 injured), followed by Salahuddin with 12 killed and 26 injured, and Anbar with 11 killed and 22 injured.

Though most of the daily bombings go without a claim of responsibility, the Islamic State militants group is expected to be behind many.

