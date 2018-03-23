Iraq arrests Hamas-linked chemist wanted by Israel





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi authorities have arrested a chemist linked with Palestinian faction Hamas on his way back from Turkey, a website close to the Palestinian armed group reported quoting his relatives.

Taha al-Jubouri was arrested upon his arrival to Baghdad International Airport, after he was surprisingly deported from Turkey, Quds Press reported.

According to the website, Iraqi intelligence agents interrogated Jubouri at a nearby prison facility.

Jubouri, 64, an Iraqi, was apprehended in Philippines’ capital Manila for entry documentation issues, after which he left to Istanbul in January, where he resided legally with his wife.

Iraqi authorities have yet to confirm the arrest.

In January, Philippines authorities said they arrested Jubouri who appeared to have been involved in the manufacturing of rockets fired by Hamas on Israel. The authorities said, however, his deportation was purely for visa issues.

Israel has regularly launched airstrikes on Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv has accused Hamas of firing rockets targeting its settlements.

