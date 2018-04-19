Iraq carries out airstrikes against Islamic State inside Syria





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) Iraq has announced launching airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria.

In a statement on Thursday, the media office of Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi said, “our air force carried out deadly airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria from the Iraqi borders side.”

The strikes, according to the statement, were carried out “depending on orders from Haidar al-Abadi, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

The statement also added that the strikes “would help expedite the elimination of the IS in the region after it was conquered in Iraq.”

Meanwhile, an informed security source told AlSumaria News that the strikes “were carried out by the F16 jets that Iraq owns.”

On Wednesday, Abadi said security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.

The war against IS has so far displaced at least five million people