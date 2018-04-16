Iraq carries out death sentences against 11 convicts over terrorism charges





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Justice Ministry has announced carrying out death sentences against 13 convicts, most of whom are involved in terrorism.

In a press release by the media office, the ministry said, “the death sentences against 13 convicts were carried out after fulfilling all legal measures.”

“Among the convicts were 11 people who were involved in terrorism; including either booby-trapping vehicles, killing security personnel or abduction,” the statement added.

Moreover, the ministry “stressed implementing the provisions of law with being influenced by foreign pressures.”

Earlier this month, six Turkish females were sentenced to death over affiliation to Islamic State.

In March, the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced 13 Turkish women to death over the same charge. The same court sentenced number of women to life and death over belonging to Islamic State. Some of them were Azeri, Turkish and Iraqi.

In February, an Iraqi court ordered deporting a French female jihadist to her country after serving a seven-year jail term. 15 Turkish females were sentenced to life, in the same month, over their membership with Islamic State.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the militant group, previously in December, however, observers warn that the group still poses a security threat with sleeper cells.