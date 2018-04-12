Iraq reiterates tight measures taken on borders with Syria, in wake of U.S. threats





Anbar (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi government has stressed that all security measures are taken to face dangers that could result from the crises in Syria.

Speaking to Baghdad Today website on Thursday, Mohamed al-Bayati, head of the security committee of Nineveh provincial council, said, “Factions of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), Iraqi army and the border troops are deployed in the regions in the province that stretch along borders with Syria. Dormant cells of Islamic State are followed on a daily basis in the desert regions.”

Bayati indicated that border areas are highly secured, saying that plans are drawn to secure al-Jazirah region, which link between three provinces. “Thus it needs more deployment, fearing what could result from the U.S. threats or Islamic State members who could sneak into Iraq.”

On Wednesday, Saad al-Hadithi, spokesperson for the Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, was quoted as saying that Iraqi troops at the northern borders of Iraq have been on high alert to confront any attacks that could come from Syria.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria, lambasting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

During a speech on Tuesday, Abadi stressed that measures have been taken to protect borders with Syria, saying that Islamic State will not be able to penetrate into Iraq once again.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.