Iraq: Airstrikes against Syria ‘dangerous’, could threaten region’s stability





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has considered the airstrike against Syria as ‘dangerous action’, warning that this could lead to dangerous consequences that threaten the region’s stability.

In a statement on Saturday, Ahmed Mahjoub, spokesperson for the ministry, said, “The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expresses its concern toward the airstrike carried out by the U.S. and its allies against Syria. Such action is very dangerous as it has consequences against the innocent citizens.”

The ministry, according to the statement, “stresses necessity of political solution that meets aspirations of Syria people. Such development could result in dangerous consequences that threaten safety and stability of the region. This could give a new chance for terrorism to extend after being eliminated in Iraq and retreated in Syria.”

The ministry called for an Arab summit to take clear stance against the recent development.

Earlier today, each of U.S., France and Britain launched airstrikes against several regions in Syria. The U.S. Secretary of Defense said launching more strikes will depend on the Syrian reaction.

The three attacking countries accused Assad of attacking the Douma suburb of Damascus with chemical agents, earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Saad al-Hadithi, spokesperson for the Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, was quoted as saying that Iraqi troops at the northern borders of Iraq have been on high alert to confront any attacks that could come from Syria.

This came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Russia of imminent military action in Syria, lambasting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.