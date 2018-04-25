Iraq says airstrikes weakened Islamic State in Syria, danger still exists





Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) The Iraqi Defense Ministry has said airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria weakened the militant group but did not suspend its dangers.

In remarks to Shafaq News, Brig. Gen. Yahia Rasool, spokesperson for the ministry, said, “the airstrikes helped reducing the danger of IS, but did not eliminate it totally. Some militants are in al-Shadadi region as well as regions near east of the Euphrates in Syria.”

Rasool did not rule out “more airstrikes against IS in Syria,” adding that it depends on commands of the military and intelligence leaders.”

On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi denied intentions to intervene within Syrian affairs, saying airstrikes against Islamic State will continue.

Last week, Iraq announced launching airstrikes against Islamic State locations in Syria. This came after Abadi said security troops will follow IS militants in the whole region, not only in Iraq.

The Iraqi-Syrian borders are under the control of joint troops of military and border guards.

Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks across Iraq against troops. Security reports indicate that the militant group still poses threat against stability in the country.

Abadi announced, in December, full liberation of Iraqi lands, declaring end of war against IS members.