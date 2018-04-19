



Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) An Iraqi court has sentenced Islamic State’s legislative judge, who was in charge of marriage contracts while the militant group was in control of Mosul city.

Nineveh Criminal Court sentenced an Islamic State militant to death,” Abdul Satar Bayraqdar, spokesperson for the High Judicial Council, said in a statement on Thursday. “The convict used to work as a judge in the marriage contracts court, within the so-called legislative courts of Islamic State in Mosul.”

On Wednesday, Bayraqdar said the same court issued verdicts against 815 convicts, with 212 death sentences and 150 life sentences over terrorism charges.

Estimates show that Iraq detains around 1,400 foreign wives and children in a facility, north of the country, over doubts of belonging to Islamic State.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Justice Ministry has announced carrying out death sentences against 13 convicts, most of whom are involved in terrorism.

Six Turkish females were sentenced to death over affiliation to Islamic State, earlier in April.

In March, the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced 13 Turkish women to death over the same charge. The same court sentenced number of women to life and death over belonging to Islamic State. Some of them were Azeri, Turkish and Iraqi.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the militant group, previously in December, however, observers warn that the group still poses a security threat with sleeper cells.