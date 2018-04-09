Iraq sentences seven key Islamic State leaders to death on genocide charges





Nineveh (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi court sentenced on Monday seven key Islamic State (IS) leaders to death as they were found guilty of killing scores of innocent people in Nineveh.

Speaking to the official al-Sabah newspaper, judge Mohamed al-Badrani of the Nineveh Criminal Court said: “Seven IS leaders were handed down death sentences as they were convicted of killing 200 civilian people in Nineveh.”

The genocide took place after the IS militants took control of the vital city of Mosul on June 10, 2014, according to the judge.

Badrani pointed out that his court is still interrogating over “400 IS militants, who have been recently arrested and brought to trial,” adding that the court will issue sentences against them soon.

On July 10, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced liberation of the second largest Iraqi city of Mosul from IS militants, who had captured it in 2014.

More than 25,000 militants were killed throughout the campaign, which started in October 2016.

Despite the group’s crushing defeat at its main havens across Iraq last year, Islamic State continues to launch sporadic attacks against troops with security reports warning that the militant group still poses a threat against stability in the country.

