



Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) An Iraqi court has sentenced six Turkish females to death over affiliation to Islamic State, a judicial source was quoted saying on Monday.

The court in Baghdad sentenced six Turkish females to death over belonging to Islamic State, while the seventh was sentenced to life, the source told AFP.

In March, the Central Criminal Court in Baghdad has sentenced 13 Turkish women to death over the same charge. The same court sentenced number of women to life and death over belonging to Islamic State. Some of them were Azeri, Turkish and Iraqi.

In February, an Iraqi court ordered deporting a French female jihadist to her country after serving a seven-year jail term.

In February, 15 Turkish females were sentenced to life over their membership with Islamic State.

A court in Diyala sentenced, in January, an Islamic State militant to death over involvement in killing 47 civilians in 2006. Moreover, the court in Baghdad sentenced a German female suspect of Moroccan origins to death over involvement with Islamic State militant group.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over the militant group, previously in December, however, observers warn that the group still poses a security threat with sleeper cells.