Iraq sentences two terrorists to death over killing policemen





Wasit (Iraqinews.com) – An Iraqi court has sentenced on Sunday two terrorists to death over killing a number of policemen and other informers.

“The criminal court in Wasit handed down death sentences against two terrorists, who were found guilty of killing several police personnel and other informants,” the media service of the Supreme Judicial Council told Dijlah TV.

“The court issued its ruling pursuant to article no. 4 of the anti-terrorism law,” the media office added.

Last week, Iraqi judiciary sentenced seven foreign women of various nationalities to death and life in jail over affiliation with Islamic State militants.

According to the Supreme Judicial Council, the convicted women were from Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and France.

Iraqi courts had sentenced tens of Islamic State members, including a big number of female members, to death over joining the militant group.

The exact number of detained militants is still unknown, however, it’s estimated to be at thousands. It’s also unclear how many members are likely to face death sentences.

Moreover, the Iraqi government did not provide estimates about the number of the foreign detained militants or those who have Arab or Iraqi origins.

Human rights groups have always criticized collective death sentences issued by Iraqi courts, claiming that some detainees are tortured and threatened.

