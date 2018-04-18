Iraq vows to probe alleged sexual abuse against IS militants’ families





Baghdad (Iraqinews.com) – Iraq has vowed to probe alleged sexual harassment of wives and children of Islamic State (IS) militants, who were placed at displacement camps in Nineveh and Kirkuk provinces.

“The Ministry of Migration and Displacement has directed two of its branches in Nineveh and Kirkuk provinces to prepare a report on the alleged sexual violence in displacement camps there,” Alghad Press website quoted Sattar Nowruz, the ministry’s spokesman, as saying Wednesday.

Nowruz’s remarks came in response to a report published by Amnesty International, which claimed that Iraqi women and children with suspected links to the Islamic State group are being denied humanitarian aid and prevented from returning to their homes, and the women are subjected to sexual violence in displacement camps.

The London-based rights group said its latest report was based on 92 interviews with women in eight camps for displaced Iraqis in the provinces of Nineveh and Salahuddin, north of Baghdad.

It said the report details the predicament of thousands of families left to fend for themselves after male relatives were killed, arbitrarily arrested or forcibly disappeared while fleeing IS-held areas in and around the northern city of Mosul.

