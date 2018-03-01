Iraqi civilians free shepherds from Islamic State captivity: official





Diyala (IraqiNews.com) Civilians at Iraqi province Diyala have managed to free two shepherds held by Islamic State militants, a local official was quoted saying on Thursday.

Mohamed Deyfan al-Obaidi, mayor of Diyala’s al-Udhaim, told Alsumaria News that Islamic State militants kidnapped two shepherds near Mubarak al-Farhan village, on the borders between Diyala and Salahuddin.

“Locals went out in a popular uprise to chase the militants and managed to free the shepherds and their herds,” said Obaidi. He added that the militants fled to nearby valleys.

Some local officials had previously been quoted saying that Islamic State resorted to kidnapping and ransoms in the province as means to offset drained financial resources.

Though Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the fall of Islamic State’s bastions across Iraq last December, which they occupied in 2014, the group seems to maintain some hideouts at desert areas, especially between Diyala and Salahuddin.



