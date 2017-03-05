Iraqi forces control most of 2 western Mosul districts, pound Tal Afar





Nineveh (IraqiNews.com) Iraqi security forces have largely become in control over two districts in western Mosul as the campaign presses on to clear the region from Islamic State militants.

“Counter-Terrorism Forces imposed their control over 80 percent of al-Shohadaa and al-Somoud, southwest of Mosul,” Capt. Abdul-Amir al-Sabaawi told Bas News Sunday.

Sabaawi said the forces killed five suicide bombers and detonated two booby-trapped vehices storming the two neighborhoods earlier in the morning.

“The forces have opened safe exits for the families,” the officer said.

Also in the west of Mosul, the Defense Ministry said in a statement its fighter jets destroyed four headquarters run by the group in Qayrawan and Senaa.

The statement added that Popular Mobilization Forces (PMU) also killed 15 Islamic State members and destroyed trapped vehicles in Khedr Elias, at the town of Tal Afar, Islamic State’s major stronghold near the borders with Syria.

Iraqi government forces, backed by a U.S.-led military coalition and allied militias, retook eastern Mosul from Islamic State late January, and began a new push mid February to liberate the western region. They have made remarkable victories in the west by retaking the city’s airport and military base, and are currently pushing towards the city center where several vital government offices are located.